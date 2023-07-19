TBI: 2 people arrested for Fentress County homicide

TBI charged Shellie Miller and Steven Reynolds with homicide in the death of Jonathan Chad Hall.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI said a joint investigation with Fentress County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of two people concerning a homicide in Jamestown in May.

In May, Jonathan Chad Hall was found deceased in the 3000 block of Buck Mountain Road. During the investigation, police determined that Steven L. Reynolds and Shellie A. Miller were responsible for Hall's death.