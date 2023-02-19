TBI: Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in Greene County

No deputies were injured during the shooting, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that involved an officer in Greene County.

Before 10 p.m., deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a house on Bolton Road in Greeneville, according to TBI.

Upon arrival, shots were fired at deputies from inside the house and it continued until just after midnight on Sunday.

According to officials, just before 12:30 a.m., deputies found a man, Joshua Baker, 37, and a woman at the back of the house. Baker then pointed a gun at the woman and shot her.

Deputies returned fire, hitting the man and was pronounced dead, TBI said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

