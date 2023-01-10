TBI issues Silver Alert for 36-year-old Claiborne Co. woman with medical condition

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Christine Haun, 36, on Tuesday.
She is from Claiborne County and the TBI said she has a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely. They said she was last seen in the area of Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. They also said she was wearing a black jacket, two dark shirts and black pants.
They said that she is around 5'2" tall and weighs around 136 lbs.
Anyone with information about her location should contact the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office at 423-626-2501 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.