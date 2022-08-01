TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD

The incident happened on July 24. Tyler Jones, 39, died.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police.

The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39.

On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department officers were alerted about a suspicious person in the area of Heritage Drive, according to the TBI.

They came across Jones.

"At some point during the encounter, Jones began showing signs of distress. Upon the arrival of medical personnel, he became unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead," according to the TBI.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark asked the TBI to investigate.

"At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing," the TBI said.