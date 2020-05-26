x
crime

TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Jonesborough

Gary P. Dorton, 44, died at the scene Monday night, according to the TBI.

The TBI is looking into the circumstances that led Washington County authorities to shoot a Jonesborough man.

Washington County sheriff's deputies were alerted just after 11:30 p.m. Monday about a man threatening to harm himself and a relative at a home on Polo Lane in Jonesborough, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart.

Deputies found Dorton on the front porch, armed with a "large knife." He wouldn't put the knife down.

"At some point during the confrontation, Dorton charged one of the deputies, resulting in the deputy firing his service weapon, striking him. Dorton still refused to drop the knife and attempted to cut himself," according to the TBI.

Deputies then Tased Dorton. Responders tried to review Dorton with CPR but he died, according to Earhart.

Names of the deputies involved have not been released.