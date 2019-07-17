Vandalism is the third most commonly committed crime in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Just in East Tennessee, 14,246 vandalism crimes were reported in 2018.

"Vandalism is the destruction of property," said Criminal Investigator Brian Foulks with the Knoxville Police Department.

That can apply to cars, parks, cemeteries, houses, etc.

One act of vandalism affects everyone who uses that place or thing.

"It's just very sad that people would come in and do this," said Chuck Clevenger.

He's one of the more recent vandalism victims in East Tennessee.

Clevenger oversees Hardin Valley Youth Sports.

That group was storing a lot of equipment in the old Hardin Valley Community Center.

The building was vandalized last month.

"It was just totally destroyed," said Clevenger. "All the totes were turned over, all the equipment. All the glass was busted out of every window."

There was so much damage, the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department condemned the building.

"We're kind of up in the air now of what do we do in the future as far as a building, where do we store all of our stuff and everything," said Clevenger.

According to Foulks, crimes like this are tough to prevent, and hard to find the culprit.

"In the summertime you deal with more of a juvenile type problem," said Foulks. "Kids are out of school, more time on their hands to get in trouble. And then everything else just kind of comes in waves."

Foulks said these crimes can be solved if witnesses help out.

Taking a picture or video on your phone, or using home surveillance videos are making it easier for police to catch vandalism suspects in the act.

"Be that witness for us," said Foulks. "Be the person who says, hey, I saw that person do this."

That can help crimes like the Hardin Valley vandalism, and any vandalism, from happening.

