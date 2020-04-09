Two teens face multiple charges in July shooting of three juveniles

Two suspects shot at three juvenile victims, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police officers charged a man and a teenage boy with a shooting that happened on July 1.

Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested at a home on Divide Street on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Investigators believe the pair were involved in a shooting on Divide and Savoy Street on July 1. The three juvenile victims went to the house to purchase something from the suspects when police believe the suspects tried to rob them.

Two of the victims were taken to UT Medical Center with severe injuries and the third victim had minor abrasions, according to the report.