Two suspects arrested after reported armed robbery on Dante Road

KPD said a male victim reported that he was forced into a room by several unknown individuals and robbed at the Days Inn on Dante Road on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men are in custody after an armed robbery at a Days Inn on Dante Road on Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 7:40 a.m., KPD officers said they responded to the Days Inn located at 114 Dante Road, where a male victim reported that he was forced into a room by several unknown individuals and robbed.

The suspects were able to retrieve the victim’s cellphone, wallet and car keys before exiting the room, according to KPD.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, the victim observed one of the suspects at the hotel and positively identified him as being involved in the robbery, according to officials. At that time, the suspect was taken into custody.

Following a continued investigation, officers said they responded to the 400 block of Dante Road, where the second suspect was located and taken into custody.

The vehicle was searched after a K-9 unit positively alerted on the vehicle, where officers recovered a black BB gun handgun and various drug paraphernalia, according to KPD.