Two men on TBI Most Wanted list for Roane Co. crimes have been arrested

Both men were wanted out of Roane County on numerous charges, including Especially Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men wanted in Roane County on multiple charges were added to the TBI's Most Wanted List last week. Both men are now in custody.

Tarik Malik Mitche King, 28, was wanted for two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated child abuse, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Matthew Jordan Robinson, 22, was wanted for two counts of especially aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A $2,500 reward was offered for information leading to their arrests.

TBI offered no additional information on the arrests.