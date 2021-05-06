THP: Two suspects arrested on I-24 after stealing Rolls-Royce out of Georgia, speeding at nearly 180 mph

THP Sergeant David McVey witnessed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County, Tennessee.

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two suspects were arrested on Interstate 24 after stealing a Rolls-Royce vehicle out of Georgia and speeding at nearly 180 mph, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

On Tuesday, THP's Chattanooga District responded to a 'Be On the Look Out' (BOLO) from the Georgia State Patrol that their troopers were pursuing a stolen Rolls-Royce out of Georgia.

THP Sergeant David McVey witnessed the stolen vehicle speeding at 177 mph on I-24 westbound in Marion County, Tennessee.

The stolen vehicle passed a Porsche 944 and caused the driver of the Porsche to crash into the rear of the Rolls-Royce.

Both vehicles pulled to the shoulder of the interstate at mile marker 127, where two males exited the Rolls-Royce and attempted to physically remove or carjack the driver of the Porsche.

A semi-automatic pistol was presented by one of the suspects during the altercation.

Sergeant McVey pulled in behind the vehicles, where he saw one male with his clothing partially torn yelling for help.

THP said the sergeant quickly brought the man to safety behind his patrol vehicle.

Then, Sergeant McVey apprehended the two male suspects.

Sergeant McVey recovered a loaded Glock 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which had been dropped in the Porsche during the altercation.