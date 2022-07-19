KPD: 21-year-old charged with second-degree murder after shooting woman

The victim arrived at UT Medical Center in a personal vehicle on Monday night. She later died from her wounds, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 21-year-old was charged with second-degree murder after shooting a woman on Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said officers responded to the UT Medical Center around 8:10 p.m. after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the emergency room in a personal vehicle. The woman later died from her wounds.

Kyeisha Dalton was identified as the possible suspect during the initial investigation, according to KPD.

Officers responded to Dalton's home in the 1400 block of Wallace Street, where she was detained for further investigation. It was determined that Dalton had shot at the victim's vehicle following an altercation, KPD said.

A crime scene was located in the 1400 block of Jourolman Avenue, according to KPD.