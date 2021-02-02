'Zip-tie guy,' mother plead not guilty to charges connected to U.S. Capitol riots

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

TENNESSEE, USA — Two people charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have entered not guilty pleas.

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

According to online records, both were arraigned on Wednesday and entered pleas of not guilty.

Prosecutors said the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun.

Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol and prosecutors said that video showed the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building.

A search of Munchel’s Nashville home turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a drum-style magazine.