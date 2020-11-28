4 McMinn County schools going virtual until further notice

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Four McMinn County schools are going virtual until further notice due to current COVID-19 cases and exposures, the school system announced.
Starting Nov. 30, McMinn Central High School, McMinn County High School/CTE, Calhoun Elementary School, and E K Baker Elementary School will receive at-home virtual learning/paper packets.
All employees will report brick and mortar.
Englewood Elementary School, Mt. View Elementary School, Niota Elementary School, Riceville Elementary School, and Rogers Creek Elementary School will return to their buildings and resume regular schedules.