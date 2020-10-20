Keeping Kids Connected: Top 5 helpful study apps and websites for students

These are just a few of many different apps you can use and a lot of those features you can access for free.

Between in-person and virtual classes, this year has been challenging.

Here are some top study apps and websites to help students stay on track and on top of their education.

Quizlet

First, think virtual flashcards. Quizlet's website says it uses scientific research on the best way to recall information.

You can make your own flashcards or browse through pre-made options.

You can also test yourself to check your progress.

There's both a website and an app.

Brainscape

Next, this one is similar to Quizlet. However, Brainscape's website says it's for serious learners.

Teachers and students can collaborate, build study tools and sync them together.

Brainly

Third, there's Brainly. This is a homework app that says its for students by students.

Users are able to post questions and get crowdsourced verified answers.

If you're stuck on something tough, this is the perfect app for you.

Photomath

Fourth, there's Photomath. This app lets you scan a handwritten math problem and get the solution.

Not to cheat, but this is to get some extra help if you get stuck.

The app also lists instructions step by step.

This app is very popular, it's the #1 app in the IOS app store.

Chipper

Lastly, this app will keep you organized.

Chipper calls itself a college daily planner and students from all ages can benefit.

There are features like a to-do list, reminders for homework and tests.

There's also a study timer!