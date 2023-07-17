Here are some events in East TN where families can get free school supplies

Across East Tennessee, there are events scheduled where families will be able to grab school supplies for their children ahead of the next school year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families across East Tennessee are getting ready for the next school year. Some are shopping for backpacks, pencils and other kinds of school supplies. Others are looking for books and study materials.

In Knox County, the first day for students is scheduled for Aug. 8. In Blount County, students will go to school on Aug. 1, while students in Sevier County will return to class on Aug. 9. Hamblen County Schools will welcome students back on Aug. 3.

Ahead of the first day of class, families can grab some free school supplies from one of many events across the region. A list of those events and information about them is available below.

School Supplies Giveaways

Annual Back to School Bash — Knoxville (July 29, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.): This event will happen at 5034 N. Broadway and coincides with the state's tax-free holiday. Here, families will be able to find supplies while also having fun!

Back to School Drive at West End Church of Christ — Knoxville (July 21, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.): The West End Church of Christ is expected to host a back-to-school drive offering families free school supplies. People can call 865-693-0801 for more information about the event.

SchoolMania — Knoxville (July 28, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.): This annual event is hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and provides students between preschool to 12th grade with free school supplies. It will be in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park.

Back to School Bash — Oak Ridge (July 29, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.): This event will include a food truck, ice cream, kickball, tug-of-war, cornhole, volleyball and more. It will be at Blankenship Field located at 213 Broadway Ave. in Oak Ridge.

500 Free Backpacks — Knoxville (July 22, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.): This event by Forward Knoxville Church will be located at 1520 Willoughby Road in Knoxville. Families can walk through when they check in and register, then grab a backpack and be on their way. Children will need to be present for a backpack.

Back to School Bash with Christ United Methodist Church — Knoxville (July 30, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.): This event by Christ United Methodist Church will be at 7535 Maynardville Pike. Families will be able to get free school supplies and haircuts for their children. They will also be able to get Kona Ice treats.

Helping Hands with Revolution Church — Greenback (July 22): This event, hosted by Revolution Church, will give students free tennis shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies. They will also get new underwear, new socks and a hygiene kit. Children will also be able to get a haircut, and families will be able to grab a meal box. The event is specifically for Greenback School Students and registration is required. More information can be found on the event's website.

Shoes for School 2023 — Knoxville (Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.): This annual event aims to help thousands of children get ready for school. It will be at Caswell Park and volunteers will giveaway both school supplies and new shoes. This will be the 21st anniversary of the event.

The 2023 Great Shoe Give-Away (July 29, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.): The North Knoxville Baptist Church is hosting a giveaway, making sure children can get shoes of all sizes. They are also giving away 200 drawstring sportpacks with basic school supplies. The event will be at 217 W Oldham Ave.