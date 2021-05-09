THRIVE after school program adds two new locations for at-risk youth

The free mentoring program now offers four different locations for students.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — THRIVE's after school program is back in session!

It offers a year-round free mentoring program, serving children ages five through 18-years-old.

THRIVE not only focuses on providing a space for students after school to get their homework done, but a place of ministry and spiritual needs as well. This time, that support is growing more than ever.

"It has grown so tremendously and it's amazing to see thrive being able to reach different parts of our city," THRIVE communications director Jalynn Baker said.

THRIVE used to have only two locations--one in Lonsdale and one in Parkridge.

Now it's growth has expanded to 2 more locations.

"Now we are in South Knoxville and that program is called THRIVE New Hopewell and then we are also in West Knoxville serving Pond Gap and West Hills," Baker said.

With the new locations, THRIVE said it can serve about 50 more kids.

The program said many of its students see this as a safe space for them.

"It's a joy to be able to serve and offer the resources that we have to them as well," Baker said.