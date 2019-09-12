KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The biggest and most successful, all-female group in Irish history will stop at the Tennessee Theater on June 2 for its Celebration tour.

The group blends traditional Irish music with modern sounds, which helps them reflect the spirit of contemporary Ireland. The group performs several kinds of songs including Irish classics, contemporary songs and original ones.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Yet, for people who want to grab tickets earlier, presale begins on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.

Celtic Woman is coming to Knoxville around the same as several other high-profile artists. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elton John and Amy Grant also announced performances in Knoxville during 2020.