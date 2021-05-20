Shows set to return to Knoxville as tickets sell out for Moon Taxi performance

After a year and a half of having to get creative with virtual performances and venue deals, Knoxville's theaters are starting to host music once again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For month after month, stages stayed quiet at The Bijou Theatre and Tennessee Theater.

Now, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, guitars are starting to strum and singers are picking up microphones in Knoxville. Theaters announced new shows slated for as early as August, starting with a performance by Erick Baker at the Bijou Theater.

Officials with the Tennessee Theater also announced that they were evaluating their policies related to the COVID-19, due to new guidance from the CDC. They also have performances scheduled later in the year, such as a farewell tour from The Monkees and music from Melissa Etheridge.

Before then, music fans also had the chance to enjoy a performance from Moon Taxi at the World's Fair Park Thursday evening. The band announced tickets for its Knoxville performance were sold out as of Wednesday.