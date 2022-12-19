10Explores: Baskins Creek Falls

At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. The trail is downhill to the falls and can be steep in some spots.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From the ever-popular Laurel Falls to the lesser-known cascades tucked in its foggy foothills, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls to explore.

At just over 3 miles, the hike to Baskins Creek Falls is considered moderately difficult. Baskins Creek Trail is downhill to the falls and can be steep in some spots. You'll have to cross one small creek without a bridge and scramble down some rocks to get to the falls. The trek back to the trailhead is uphill and can be challenging on some of the steeper sections.

Due to the steeper sections and roots and rocks throughout the trail, wear sturdy shoes, especially after rain as it can get muddy and slippery.

The trailhead is on the one-way Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail near Gatlinburg. Parking is limited at the trailhead with room for only a couple of cars. There is more parking near the popular Rainbow Falls trailhead before the motor nature trail so plan ahead and get there early if possible.

If the Baskins Creek Trail is too crowded, the Trillium Gap Trail is nearby and leads to Grotto Falls.

What to expect on the trail:

Some tips before you visit: