GSMNP: Recovery efforts underway for man who disappeared underwater while kayaking

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Recovery efforts are underway in the Smokey Mountains after a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking.

The National Park Service said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, it received a call that a man kayaking above the Sinks fell into the water and did not resurface.

NPS rangers, along with personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount County Special Operations Response Team, are on the scene searching for the kayaker.

NPS said the high water level from recent rain has complicated search efforts.

The Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye was temporarily closed but it has recently reopened, according to the Smokies.

Little River Rd from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is now open. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) December 17, 2022