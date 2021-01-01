Business leaders, medical pros show interest in new county advisory group, response by specialists not as strong

The deadline to apply for the 11-member panel was Dec. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County business people and medical professionals have shown keen interest in being part of a new citizens advisory health panel. Other specialty members envisioned for the committee haven't been so quick to apply.

In October, Knox County Commission voted to create the 11-member committee. It would offer advice to the mayor and Knox County Commission on public health matters.

At the time, it was posed as an additional voice besides the Knox County Board of Health, made up mostly of medical professionals, which commission since has narrowly moved to neuter.

The Board of Health has imposed mask mandates and business hour curfews that some commissioners have resisted.

According to the county, no virologist had applied to take that specific slot on the citizens committee by the Dec. 21 application deadline.

As envisioned the group is to include an epidemiologist and two economists.

Two epidemiologists appeared to qualify. As of last week, one had submitted a resume and certifications but no letter of recommendation. The other had not yet submitted any supplemental documentation.

The holiday season may slow down applicants from submitting all the required paperwork.

Three people have applied and are qualified for the economist positions. Two had submitted resumes and only one had submitted the full application with letters of recommendation, according to the county.

The plan also calls for two Knox County medical professionals, two psychologists or social workers and two Knox County business leaders.

Fifteen business leaders originally applied to be part of the panel, according to the Mayor's Office. Eight qualified and four had submitted a resume. Only two had submitted everything the mayor sought as of last week.

Twenty medical professional had applied and six qualified. Almost all had submitted the necessary documentation required.

Seven psychologist/social worker types applied and six qualified. As of late December, only one had submitted a resume, certification and letter of recommendation.

After being screened by the Mayor's Office, the applicants face approval by commission.

A commissioner also will be on the committee.

Commission voted in December on first reading to make the Board of Health an advisory group, taking away its authority to impose regulations amid the pandemic.

Commissioners face a second vote on the measure this month.

Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan has said now was not a good time to strip the board of its authority. It would fall to her to impose changes if the commission vote goes through.