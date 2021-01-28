Concerns mount in communities of color over COVID-19 vaccine distribution

For many African American seniors, they say churches are a trusted spot. Some are asking health officials to bring clinics to churches to help those hardest hit.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Minority communities continue to be "the hardest hit" by COVID-19, and many in the Black community said they're having a hard time, not just signing up for the vaccine.

One man told NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville he is worried about where the vaccine is being distributed, especially for seniors.

62-year-old Ray Crockett from Murfreesboro is very concerned about the vaccine distribution rollout. He said he's happy that the Biden Administration is now in charge, but wants to know specifically how they plan on targeting communities of color that are hardest hit by the pandemic.

When Crockett heard a vaccine was in the works a few months ago, he was skeptical, but hopeful. Now, that optimism is dwindling.

“I noticed that a lot of people were complaining that they didn’t get contacted. It wasn’t available for them. And they really wanted it. And that’s in the African American community,” Crockett said.

He knows a lot of elderly people who don’t have transportation, or can’t travel very far to get the vaccine. So, he asked, why don’t officials distribute the vaccine in local churches.

“I never hear a mention of one thing about, as far as vaccinations, location in the churches. None! I know that many churches throughout our community. Offer different services to our seniors, from feeding, etc. Why not offer you know, a vaccine."

Actually, it’s not a far fetched idea. Some states like New York and Florida have opened the doors to their churches for vaccine distribution. Spokesperson Brian Todd with the Nashville Metro Public Health Department said the following:

“The Health Department is hoping to include churches in vaccine distribution. We are currently very limited on vaccine doses and are still offering it to Phase 1a1, 1a2 and for those 75+. For that reason we have not started offering the vaccine in any other locations than where we have over the past month. All vaccines that we are offering are by appointment, and all appointments have been filled for January. There is a waitlist for those 75+ and we are reducing that list as vaccines become available.”

The White House provided President Joe Biden’s 200 page national strategy for the COVID-19 response. Inside, the administration said it will create as many venues for vaccinations as needed, working with state and local entities, in communities and settings that people trust.

A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health said, "TDH is in the process of partnering with some faith-based organizations to provide vaccination events.'

For many African American seniors, the sanctuary is a trusted spot. Crockett just hopes more vaccines arrive soon to help stop deadly pandemic now.