UT Knoxville to hold public COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will host a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be held by appointment on February 26 for those eligible in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b and those 65 and up -- which now includes K-12 school and childcare staff.

To schedule an appointment, go to signupgenius.com/go/26Feb-MarPublicSU. The clinic will take place in room 272 at the UT Student Union on 1502 Cumberland Avenue.

UT will be distributing the Moderna vaccine. People who sign up will also need to be available on March 26, 2021 in order to receive their second vaccine dose.

People who sign up will need to bring a driver's license or passport to prove their age, as well as a completed registration and consent form found at this link.

Parking for the event will be free at the Vol Hall Parking Garage on 1525 White Avenue. Attendees will need to show the vaccination card they receive when leaving the garage. Shuttles will also be available to transport people with mobility issues from the parking garage to the vaccination site.