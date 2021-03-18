Free RAM clinic coming to Cookeville this weekend

The clinic will be held Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21 at Cookeville High School. Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. both days.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical announced it will be hosting a free medical, dental and vision clinic on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday March 21 in Cookeville, Tenn.

The clinic will be held at Cookeville High School at 1 Cavalier Dr. Cookeville, TN 38501. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on both days and clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required.

Healthcare services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Services include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, osteopathic manual treatments and general medical exams.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services, a release stated. In addition, medical services will be offered to every patient attending the clinic.

RAM encourages patients to arrive as early as possible and clinic closing time may vary based on each service.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building, the release stated.

The last free RAM clinic in Putnam county was in 2019.