RAM to hold free medical, dental and vision clinic in Jellico over the weekend

The clinic will be on May 21 and May 22 at Jellico Elementary School. The services are free and no ID will be required.

JELLICO, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical announced that it would be hosting a free clinic in Jellico over the weekend, giving people a chance to get free medical care.

They said there will also be dental and vision care available at the pop-up clinic, at no cost. People will also need to provide an ID to get care. However, they will offer services on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People who need vision care will be able to fill prescriptions that are no more than 2 years old for glasses. They will also offer dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental x-rays.

Women's health exams and general medical exams will also be available during the clinic, and people be able to take home free colon cancer screening test kits.

The parking lot for patients will open no later than midnight on Friday and will stay open for as long as the clinic is seeing patients. Doors to the clinic will open at 6 a.m. over the weekend, according to a release from officials. They encouraged anyone seeking care to arrive as early as possible.

Patients will need to wear a face mask and go through a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.