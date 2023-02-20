RAM clinic to offer free medical, vision and dental care in Byrdstown

The clinic will be available on February 25 and 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

BYRDSTOWN, Tenn. — The people of Byrdstown and surrounding areas can receive free medical, dental and vision care at the Remote Area Medical clinic on February 25 and 26.

The clinic will be located at the Pickett County K-8 at 1016 Woodlawn Drive. Care will be given on a first come, first served basis.

No identification is required and all services are free and open to the public.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59pm on Feb. 24, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m.

Specific services RAM offers include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

RAM was founded in 1985 and since then, they served more than 88,500 people and provided free care worth more than $181.5 million.

During a clinic in Oak Ridge on Feb. 18 and 19, RAM was able to serve 301 individuals with $202,409 worth of free dental, vision and medical care.