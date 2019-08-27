My, how fast 225 years can pass! The University of Tennessee is celebrating its quasquibicentennial with big events throughout the year.

One day you'll definitely want to mark down in your calendar is the Sept. 10. That's the university's birthday, and this year the campus is going all out for the big 225 with a Big Orange Birthday Party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is campus-wide and will feature treats, games, carnival rides and giveaways.

Later that evening, the Knoxville campus will hold a Circle Park Block Party from 4 to 7 p.m. that includes a family-friendly party for alumni, faculty and staff featuring games and refreshments in Circle Park.

The festivities continue into fall with a homecoming parade with Little Vols on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. Vols 10 and under can march in the annual parade wearing orange and white, and children can ride in strollers, walk or ride tricycles.

Immediately after the parade, there will be more fun held at the Lindsey Nelson baseball stadium with crafts, games, snacks, a playground and a few surprises.

After students return from winter break, the university will be hosting a daylong celebration in the Student Union on Feb. 25 aptly called '225 on 2/25.' The event is for students, faculty, staff and alumni that will include treats, trivia, games and a special presentation of faculty scholarship.

UT also has an ongoing exhibit at the John C. Hodges Library called 'Lighting the Way: 225 Years of Volunteers' that showcases the university's history and tradition through artifacts preserved its its archives.

There are plenty more quasquibicentennial events being held throughout the academic year, including a trek to the 'Smokeys' on campus. You can check out a full list at this link.

