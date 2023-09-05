x
Alcoa police investigating crash at intersection of N. Hall Rd. and Associates Blvd.

The Alcoa Police Department said both southbound lanes of N. Hall Rd. were shut down Tuesday afternoon, immediately following the Alcoa Hwy. exit.
ALCOA, Tenn — The Alcoa Police Department said they were investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon.

They said the crash was at the intersection of Hall Rd. and Associate's Blvd — near the Alcoa Hwy. exit. APD said both southbound lanes of N. Hall Rd. were closed near the crash, and traffic was being diverted onto Associates Blvd.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and to use different routes.

Additional information about the crash, such as the circumstances surrounding it and whether any injuries were reported, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

