Program at Anderson Co. Jail gives inmates range of classes aimed at reducing recidivism

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Detention Center is the first in Tennessee to try out a new state program in an effort to lower the recidivism rate.

The jail said that up to 45% of inmates released from behind its bars usually end up returning. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they hope the new program will help reduce those recidivism rates.

The state program is called "Tier One" and "Tier Two" and provides more than 100 adult inmate classes. They range from employment advice to character development. ACSO office said they think the program will help more former inmates stay out of prison.

"It really attacks the thinking portion of this, 'My thoughts are leading to my actions,'" said Lacresha Logan, the Director at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Russell Barker said he believes the program gives inmates second chances and can help break the chains of trauma.

"It gives them an opportunity to kind of think and push reset, and we want to offer them a rope. We want to help them, we will help pull them up," he said.

The sheriff's office said a program like this one attacks the root cause of the problem.

"A lot of people don't really wake up and decide, 'I want to do drugs.' But once they start down that path, it's really hard to break those cycles," said Lieutenant Zach Allen.

Right now, the jail is only one of two counties statewide to use the program. Sheriff Barker said he believes his team is changing the game for other correction centers.

"We are trendsetters, in my opinion," he said.