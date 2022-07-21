Anderson County Fair welcomes visitors despite storm damage the night before opening day

Organizers said there was around $100,000 worth of damage. Luckily, the thunderstorm happened while the fair was closed.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Every summer, the Anderson County Fair welcomes locals and visitors for six days. They bring games and attractions, setting up a fun space for families to enjoy themselves.

"We call it the best six days of summer," said Steve Queener, the President of the Anderson County Fair. "Our crowds have been good and we hope tonight is no different."

Even after a thunderstorm late Wednesday night and continued into early Thursday morning in many areas across East Tennessee, they still managed to welcome visitors. The sudden storm caused around $100,000 in damage, organizers said.

“It's something that we have never experienced on the fairgrounds before," he said. "Heavy winds, and rain for long periods. Tents collapsed, and one vehicle was damaged, and it belonged to an employee."

Queener was worried that their six days could be cut short before they even began. But people drove long hours and traveled from across East Tennessee to get to the fair's opening day on Thursday.