BCSO: 53-year-old cyclist dead after being struck by car

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Farris Road on Sunday afternoon, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO said the man was struck by a car while he was riding a bicycle on Farris Road near Rafer Avenue. The cyclist was then taken to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he did not survive his injuries.

The driver of the car, however, was not injured, according to officials.

Farris Road was closed for a short time so officials could investigate but has now reopened. The crash remains under investigation.