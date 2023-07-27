x
BCSO: Single-vehicle crash injures at least one person in Louisville Thursday evening

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said the crash briefly closed a road while deputies investigated the crash.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said at least one person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Louisville on Thursday.

They said it happened on the 4200 block of Miser Station Road, and briefly closed that road while deputies investigated the crash. The road was back open by 9:37 p.m., according to BCSO.

They said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. 

Additional information about the crash, such as circumstances surrounding it and the identity of anyone injured in it, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.

