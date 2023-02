The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that crashed into Gibbs High School, according to KCSO's Facebook post.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The driver was taken to UT Medical Center for evaluation, KCSO said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, KCSO said.