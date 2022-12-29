KFD: Car catches fire after crashing into West Knoxville home, no injuries reported

The Knoxville Fire Department said that a car crashed into a house on Kenbrook Lane Thursday afternoon and caught fire.

They said that the car caused minor damage to the home at first. However, they said while the Knoxville Police Department was making a report about the crash, the car caught fire. The flames then spread into the house, according to a release from KFD.

Crews were then then called to extinguish the fire, they said. When they arrived at the home on Kenbrook Lane, they said the fire had spread into the home's attic through the front porch.