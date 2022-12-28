KFD firefighter released from hospital four days after back surgery due to injury in line of duty

Captain Chris Patterson said he is recovering at home after having back surgery at UT Medical Center, with his parents as his caregivers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Captain Chris Patterson with the Knoxville Fire Department is recovering after breaking his back while in the line of duty, responding to a house fire in East Knoxville on Dec. 23. He said he had suffered a burst fracture, which usually causes moderate to severe back pain, or numbness.

"The ladder gave away, and we both ended up on the ground, and I believe she suffered a broken ankle, and I suffered a broken back," he said.

On Tuesday, he was released from the University of Tennessee Medical Center after spending four days there and undergoing surgery and treatment for the injury.

However, he said he doesn't believe he stayed long enough. He said he is still in pain and said that doctors told him he is lucky to be able to walk. Patterson said he wished he was still at the hospital.

"You don't go from intensive care unit to being sent home," he said.

Patterson also said his parents care for him at home but said it was taxing for them to take care of him.

"They're not trained for this stuff. A hospital has beds, staff — that's what they do," he said.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center released a statement to WBIR.

"Patient privacy and safety are two of our top priorities. Although HIPAA laws prevent us from commenting with specific information, patients are not discharged unless their treating providers believe they are medically ready to be discharged. We are happy to work with any patient and their family as they feel necessary to assure patients get the care they need".

Since being home, he does not know what is next on the road to getting better.