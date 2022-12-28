KFD: No one hurt after fire at recovery housing Monday morning

The fire occurred at The Steps House Inc., according to the Knoxville Fire Department. They do not consider the fire to be suspicious.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire at The Steps House Inc., a recovery home for males, on Monday morning, according to KFD.

When crews arrived at 808 Sevier Avenue around 2:15 a.m., they found light smoke coming from an exterior wall, KFD said.

Once the wall was open, crews found a fire in the ceiling space between the first and second floors, according to KFD.

Three occupants were in the home at the time of the fire and evacuated after the fire alarm went off, KFD said.

KFD's Fire Investigation Unit is examining the fire and does not consider the incident to be suspicious, according to KFD.