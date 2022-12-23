KFD: Residents, one firefighter transported to hospital after house fire in East Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 314 Dallas Street Friday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter and three people, including a child, were transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD responded to the fire at 314 Dallas Street Friday morning.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire from the front of the house and someone attempting to rescue a trapped resident from the second floor, KFD said.

The first arriving officials quickly went to the second floor and assisted in rescuing the occupant. Crews then discovered a child was removed from the residence prior to their arrival, said KFD.

While crews extinguished the fire, other units searched the house and found a third person in the home.

The residents were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, KFD said. One firefighter was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.