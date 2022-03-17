'Smoke alarms save lives': No one hurt after fire at East Knoxville apartment

KFD said the occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire caused heavy damage to an upstairs apartment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Everyone is safe after a fire broke out at an East Knoxville apartment Thursday morning.

The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1927 East 5th Avenue at Park City Apartments around 9:26 a.m. The caller told firefighters they could see flames as crews made their way to the apartment.

KFD said the first crews to arrive could see heavy fire coming from an upstairs apartment. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames just after 10:00 a.m.

The fire department said crews had to do an extensive overhaul due to the heavy fire spread in the apartment and attic space.

Crews said the building suffered heavy fire and smoke damage upstairs, and moderate smoke and water damage downstairs.

No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is assisting displaced occupants. Crews said all but one pet were found safe -- saying one cat is likely out in the neighborhood, according to witnesses.

KFD said one man was home in a downstairs apartment at the time, but was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and his smoke alarm sounding.

"Once again it’s extremely important to emphasize how smoke alarms save lives. One single occupant of this building was alerted to the fire due to the fact to smoke alarm was going off," KFD said.