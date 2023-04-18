Letter outlines complaints against Jellico Police Chief Gary Perkins

After sending the letter to Jellico Mayor, three officers resigned from the Jellico Police Department.

JELLICO, Tenn. — Former Jellico Police Officers accused Police Chief Gary Perkins of ordering officers to stop arresting people with outstanding warrants, not giving them enough ammunition and issuing patrol cars that don't work, according to a letter obtained through a public records request.

Four Jellico Police Officers sent the letter to Jellico Mayor Sandy Terry and three of the city's aldermen.

Jellico's Police/Fire/Dispatch Committee called a special meeting to take up the grievances on March 21, 2023. At the meeting, Jellico's aldermen agreed to place Chief Perkins on a 90-day probation. During the probation, the committee would meet with the chief every two weeks.

Later that meeting, Captain Anthony Lay, Officer Shayne Hurney and Officer Robert Foxx resigned from their positions with the police department. Those three officers signed the letter of grievance against Chief Perkins.

In the letter, those officers accuse Chief Perkins of mismanaging the department, and not providing officers with the tools needed for their job.

The letter said Chief Perkins ordered officers to stop arresting people with outstanding criminal warrants, even ordering them to stop running people's driver's licenses during a traffic stop, because it may show up suspended, revoked, or the person may have outstanding arrest warrants.

"Chief Perkins has told most all members that it is not our job as city policemen to arrest on warrants, because it is the Sheriff's Department's job to do so," the letter said. "He has stated he gets tired of being woke up and can't go back to sleep when he gets called to cover a shift while the officer transports the violator."

The officers said Chief Perkins would not provide officers with fitted bulletproof vests. In a meeting with the Jellico Police Committee, Captain Lay said he asked the chief to provide officers with those vests, and he, said "I don't think I'm required to give them one," according to the meeting minutes.

Those officers accuse Chief Perkins of not providing officers with working cars, while he has two patrol vehicles at his own home, according to the letter.

"Chief Perkins issued Patrolman Foxx a Ford Crown Victoria patrol unit after the motor and transmission failed," those officers wrote. "Chief Perkins had his patrol truck and one patrol vehicle at his residence in Kentucky."

Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton said his deputies are helping patrol Jellico while the police department tries to fill those openings. Sheriff Barton said deputies cover three overnight shifts in Jellico, all overtime for those deputies.

"The reason we're stepping in is because it's all part of Campbell County, and we're here for Campbell County," Sheriff Perkins said. "If I have to, I'll answer calls."