Dedication planned in Corryton community to honor Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was one of the last U.S. servicemembers who died in Kabul, as U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan. He was from Knox County.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Organizers from Weigel's are planning a special event Saturday to honor a Knox County servicemember who passed away while serving in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Knox County, was among 13 U.S. servicemembers killed on Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport during Afghanistan evacuation operations. The Gibbs High School graduate had always wanted to serve his country, once writing as a child that he would be a Marine.

To honor his memory, organizers from Weigel's are planning a memorial dedication event at the branch on Tazewell Pike, located in the Corryton community. The address is 7420 Tazewell Pike.

They said that the event also marks Knauss' 24th birthday weekend. During the event, they said they will celebrate his life and the impact he made on the community.