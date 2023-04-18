x
MPD: One dead and four hurt after fatal crash in Monroe County

The crash happened Tuesday morning on New Highway 68, according to the Madisonville Police Department.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The Madisonville Police Department said a person was dead after a fatal crash on new Highway 68 Tuesday. They also said four people were hurt.

The crash temporarily closed the road from Watson Chapel to Thompson Road as emergency crews worked on the scene. They said the crash happened near the county's 911 call center.

They worked with the Monroe County Sheriff's office, the Madisonville Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Lifeforce, UT Lifestar and the Monroe County E-911 center for the crash. 

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available, including the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

