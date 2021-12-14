KPD: One dead, another in critical condition after multivehicle wreck on I-40

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a multivehicle wreck Tuesday morning on I-40.

The crash occurred on I-40 East at McMillian Road, according to KPD.

KPD said that a vehicle was traveling on I-40 West when it lost control, crossed over to I-40 East, and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The two occupants of the westbound vehicle were transported to an area hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other remains in critical condition, KPD said.

KPD said the occupant of the eastbound vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.