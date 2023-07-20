Heavy rain damages parts of Fentress Co. roads, no injuries reported

The West Fentress Shelter will be open for anyone who needs it, or who needs water, according to the county's emergency management director.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — The rain stopped pouring Thursday evening in Fentress County, but it left behind damage. At the intersection of Highway 52 and Riverton Rd., water flows like a river. A mudslide also shut down a part of Glenobey Road in Jamestown.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the county highway department closed the road and are working to help other affected areas. No injuries were reported from the storms Thursday, but parts of West Fentress County and the Riverton Community were expected to be without water.

James Bilbrey, the director of the Fentress County Emergency Management Agency, said a water line broke leaving those areas without a way to get water. He said the West Fentress Shelter would be open for people who need a place to go, or who need to get water. It is attached to the West Fentress Fire Hall at 3128 Livingston Highway.

"If you're coming from Livingston or whether they're coming from Jamestown, they just need to be aware and we would ask them — please slow down and be aware. TDOT does have signs up, they're big signs, telling them that the road is closed," he said. "Whoever's traveling in that area, they just need to be careful and use caution."

Around eight inches poured down in Fentress County. Bilbrey said in the past, a church in the area had experienced heavy rain that led to damage.

"This time, today, it was up almost to the windowsill of the church, and the fellowship hall was almost up to the doorknob," he said.