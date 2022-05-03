Rural Metro: Crews respond to head-on collision, vehicle fire in Powell

The occupants were treated and transported to a trauma center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Rural Metro said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a head-on car wreck that resulted in a vehicle fire on Tuesday, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue responded to Powell Drive at Brickyard Road around 6:57 a.m., Rural Metro said.

Upon arrival, crews discovered all occupants had exited their cars and one vehicle was fully engulfed by flames, according to Rural Metro.

