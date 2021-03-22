Fisherman falls off dock, drowns in Tellico Reservoir

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in Tellico Village.

A Tellico Village fisherman drowned Sunday afternoon after falling from a community dock and into the water.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the man as Robert Brown, 49.

The incident happened about 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

According to TWRA, Brown was trying to dock a pontoon boat at the dock in Tellico Village, which sits on the Tellico Reservoir.

Brown and another man had been fishing on the water but decided to stop because it was windy.

"As the boat approached the dock, the wind pushed the boat off course and Mr. Brown jumped onto the dock and attempted to pull the boat into the slip," a release from TWRA states. "Mr. Brown fell into the water, went under, and never resurfaced."

TWRA Loudon County Wildlife Officer Anthony Chitwood investigated.

Brown's body was recovered about 3:30 pm. Sunday.