Greeneville assistant police chief terminated following department review

In the report there were claims made that Crum belittled employees, who described him as “evil, polarizing, bad temper, revengeful, derogatory," and more.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum has been terminated following numerous complaints from fellow employees.

His departure comes on the heels of a scathing department-wide review that revealed employees have not been satisfied with the work environment.

The report by Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) showed employees believed there has been gender-based discrimination against women, favoritism by management, and even illegal practices.

According to the report, the request for the review was made by Greeneville City Manager Todd Smith after complaints from department employees.

A total of 55 employees were interviewed for the report. The study does mention six to seven employees who were “supportive” of the department as a whole.

Several of the complaints centered around Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum.