Greeneville Police Department asking for public's help locating man considered armed, dangerous

Two females reported a man, who they identified as 43-year-old Issac Story, had fired several shots into the car they were sitting in, GPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Greenville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to the department.

GPD officers responded to a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. in Greeneville on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found two females who reported a man, who they identified as 43-year-old Issac Story, had fired several shots into the car they were sitting in, GPD said.

Story left the scene in an older model tan or goldish-colored Ford Explorer, according to GPD.

GPD has charged Story with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with "other related charges," GPD said.

GPD is asking for the public's help locating Story.