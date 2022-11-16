Greeneville Police Department asking for public's help locating man considered armed, dangerous

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Greenville Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, according to the department.
GPD officers responded to a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. in Greeneville on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found two females who reported a man, who they identified as 43-year-old Issac Story, had fired several shots into the car they were sitting in, GPD said.
Story left the scene in an older model tan or goldish-colored Ford Explorer, according to GPD.
GPD has charged Story with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, along with "other related charges," GPD said.
GPD is asking for the public's help locating Story.
Story is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has contact with him or has information about his location, contact your local law enforcement or call 911.