One person dead following house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died in a house fire in Greene County early Saturday morning, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Crews found the body of 76-year-old Edward Viscardi while responding to the fire on Doc Hawkins Road at 1:29 a.m. after receiving a 911 call.

The person who called 911 told authorities they woke up to the home's smoke alarm. That person made it out alive.

United, Newmansville, Fall Branch, & Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Greeneville City Fire Department responded to the fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) bomb and arson division as well as the fire and arson investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause.