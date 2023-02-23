Officals: Morristown man found not guilty after shooting, killing man outside of his home

Morristown police said Thaddeus Wallace called 911 about an intoxicated person, then called again and said the situation escalated to a fight.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Morristown man was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter after shooting and killing a man on his property on July 29, 2021, according to the Hamblen County Criminal Court.

Thaddeus Wallace was charged with voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting Brian Stone, a man who was intoxicated and did not live in his house, according to the Morristown Police Department.

MPD said Wallace called 911 about an intoxicated person, then called again and said the situation escalated to a fight.

When police arrived, Stone was laying on his back unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head. He was found outside of Wallace's house, according to MPD.