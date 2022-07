The wreck occurred in the area of Main Street at the railroad crossing, according to the White Pine Fire Department.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. — The White Pine Fire Department is on the scene of a wreck involving a train, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The wreck occurred in the area of Main Street at the railroad crossing, the WPFD said.

WPFD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid this area.

